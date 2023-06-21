QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, iso. showers south, high 81

Tonight: Sct’d showers, low 62

Thursday: Sct’d showers later, high 76

Friday: Rain & rumbles, high 78

Saturday: Sct’d t-showers, high 82

Sunday: Showers later, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

The summer solstice arrives this morning at 10:57 AM, marking our most daylight hours of the year! We will be a bit nicer today, too, with drier conditions and partly sunny skies in Columbus. We will still see a few light showers in our southern areas. As far as temperatures, we will be a bit warmer, topping out in the lower 80s.

More scattered rain then moves in tonight and into Thursday morning. We’ll then see several dry hours during Thursday afternoon, before scattered showers move right back in Thursday night and into Friday. Highs Thursday drop back to the middle 70s.

We’ll be in the upper 70s for Friday, with more widespread, and heavier shower activity. This is as our low pressure system finally starts pushing off to the ENE.

As that low pressure moves, it will continue to bring us scattered showers Saturday, mainly during the afternoon, and heavier in our eastern and southeastern areas. Highs Saturday top out in the lower 80s with increased humidity.

We’ll still be a bit muggy Sunday, but I do think we’ll be looking at more dry time. Expect warm temperatures, in the mid to upper 80s. A frontal boundary then moves in from the west Sunday night and into Monday, bringing more showers with it.

-McKenna