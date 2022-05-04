QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 63

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 48

Thursday: Dry start, rain later, high 69

Friday: Rain & rumbles, high 68

Saturday: Sct’d showers, high 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We are off to a much calmer, drier start today. The tail end of showers from the storm system that moved through yesterday has cleared the state, and we’ve got a dry, but cooler Wednesday on tap. We’ll see more clouds than sun today, and daytime highs will be a bit below normal, topping out in the low to mid 60s.

As we head into Thursday, we start the day off dry, with morning lows in the upper 40s. Daytime highs are a little milder, in the upper 60s, but by Thursday evening, we’ll be tracking our next round of rain. That rain continues into Friday, when we will likely see a few thunderstorms as well. Highs on Friday will stick in the upper 60s

Showers will continue off and on as we kick off the weekend. Saturday will be wet, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain then tapers off by Saturday night.

Mother’s Day Sunday, is looking really good! We’ll see plenty of sunshine, and highs pushing back into the lower 70s, which is right where they should be for this time of year. This warmer, sunny pattern continues into early next week, with temps near 80 both Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna