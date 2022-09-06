QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, low 61

Wednesday: Gradual clearing, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers/rumbles late, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another gloomy day today with plenty of clouds and temps running a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s. High pressure will start to nudge in from the north overnight clearing skies out a bit. Winds will remain light out of the north overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight, with the best chances in our southern counties overnight.

Wednesday skies will be mixed through the morning with temps in the middle 70s by lunch. We will top around 80 in the afternoon with more sunshine expected. As we head into the 2nd half of the work week for Thursday and Friday we will see mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday. Friday expect highs into the middle 80s with sunshine.

This should set us up nicely with mostly clear skies for week 4 of Football Friday Nite with temps falling into the middle 70s during the games. We will start the weekend off nicely on Saturday with sunshine early, but clouds will increase through the day with rain and some storms later in the day on Saturday. Highs will top into the lower 80s.

An unsettled pattern will set up ahead of our next cold front. This will give us scattered showers and storms on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers will be on/off again on Monday ahead of the cold front with highs in the middle 70s. With the low occluded to the west, we will have a cooler northwesterly flow moving in for Tuesday.

I expect some clouds to continue into our area near the low on Tuesday and temps running below normal in the lower to middle 70s. In fact the Tuesday-Thursday period of next work week could be our first little nibble of fall-like air for the season.

-Dave