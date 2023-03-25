QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slowly clearing, winds relax, seasonal, low 34

Sunday: Mostly sunny, light breeze, high 57

Monday: Scattered light showers, high 55

Tuesday: Morning showers, partly sunny, high 48

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday Night,

It has been a very wet, windy, and warm day today. Winds at times this afternoon gusted from 50-60mph in spots, but is now starting to settle down a bit, as cooler, more seasonal air works in. This will not only bring down temps tonight, but finally end our very wet pattern we have had the last few days.

Things will remain breezy through midnight tonight with temps falling to the lower 40s, after midnight winds will relax and skies will clear as temps will fall into the lower to middle 30s for overnight lows, pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Sunday should be a great finish to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday a weak front will push through with temps near normal in the middle 50s. Another weak system will pass through on Tuesday and this will give us a chance of some light morning showers, and partly sunny skies later. Enough to keep temps below normal in the upper 40s.

Wednesday high pressure will build in, and after a chilly start below freezing, we will climb back to the lower 50s with ample sunshine. Sunshine will be replaced by clouds during the day on Thursday with highs back into the upper 50s. Rain showers will return with our next system on Friday of next week, which will bring up warmer air, and highs into the middle 60s. Showers will linger into the early part of Saturday, and we will dry out Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs back in the lower to middle 50s.

-Dave