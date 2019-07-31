Drier air returns for the start of August

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers east end early, partly cloudy, low 65

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a mild and somewhat muggy day still today with pop-up showers and a few t-storms mainly off to the east. We will see them ending quickly this evening and setting up a drier and slightly cooler night tonight.

Thursday should start off with temps near normal in the middle 60s and climb back to around 80 by lunch under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 80s in the afternoon.

Friday will be even nicer with lots of sunshine, and temps in the middle to upper 80s. We will have high pressure in command for several days to we will not have a ton of clouds, expect during the heating up the day when some will pop-up.

Saturday, will start mostly sunny, and a few clouds will return in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. The same forecast is expected on Sunday with not a ton of humidity so heat index values will be similar in the upper 80s.

Monday should be our last really nice day with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday a series of frontal boundaries will near our area and they should start to bring in more clouds, more humidity, and temps down a bit. In fact by Tuesday late we could see some pop-up storms as well.

By next Wednesday the fronts begin to work through our area brining better chances of storms, and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave