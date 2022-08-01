QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms early, some clearing late, low 68

Tuesday: Clearing skies, drier, high 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, hot & humid, high 92

Thursday: Showers & storms, later, high 89

Friday: Showers & rumbles possible, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

Scattered rain showers and some storms will work southeast through our area tonight with some clearing skies later tonight and lows in the upper 60. We will see a mix of clouds during the morning on Tuesday with temps slowly climbing back into the lower 80s by midday. We will gradually see some clearing in our skies during the afternoon with highs again in the middle 80s.

Heat and humidity will be quick to follow on a hot Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 90s. Rain showers will be isolated as they return overnight into Thursday. It does appear the showers and storms will return later in the day on Thursday, which will allow temps to return into the upper 80s.

Friday expect a washed out frontal boundary to sag south into our area on Friday, giving us more rain and storm chances with highs near normal in the middle 80s. Central Ohio will be ahead of our next cold front this upcoming weekend, and with a high parked to the southeast of us, we will have plenty of moisture and warmth again.

This will spell chances for heat of the day pop-up storms on both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days in the upper 80s. The other thing that will be apparent in our area over the next week with high humidity most days, is that lows will start near 70 to the lower 70s most mornings.

By next Monday our next weak front will push south and will drop into our area by late Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave