A rainy start to the weekend is associated with low pressure over the central Appalachians that will turn northwest and spin over the Ohio Valley, before slowly exiting to the east Saturday night.

Central Ohio has already received close to an inch of rain, and another quarter of an inch will fall through the afternoon and evening, although the rain will be lighter and intermittent.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s under cloudy skies. The dreary pattern will linger through the weekend. Showers will be more widely scattered Saturday, but light rain will return during the Ohio State matchup against Penn State in the evening, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff temperature hovering in the low to mid-50s.

Some clearing will develop later Sunday, as high pressure builds in, though a sprinkle is still possible. Temperatures will be seasonably cool Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Another impulse will bring a few showers early Tuesday, followed by a surge of cold Canadian air that could result in a brief rain-snow mix as the moisture tapers off.

Forecast

Periods of rain. High 60

Tonight: Occasional rain. Low 51

Saturday: Cloudy, showers. High 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 59 (47)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 55 (44)

Tuesday: Clouds, early shower. High 49 (42)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 48 (35)

Thursday: Cloudy, cool, sprinkle. High 46 (37)