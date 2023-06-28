QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy sunshine, high 81

Tonight: Haze, some clouds, low 61

Thursday: Isolated shower, high 85

Friday: Scattered showers, high 88

Saturday: Muggy, storms, high 86

Sunday: Scattered storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Air quality continues to suffer from the Canadian wildfires. Dense smoke is giving us the worst air quality we have seen since 2003, where many of us are suffering from “very unhealthy” air quality. Thankfully, this looks to be the worst air quality we will see all week.

Stray showers will move in on Thursday, providing a little relief from the smoke. By Friday, better chances for rain move in, pushing more smoke out. Air quality is still expected to be “slightly unhealthy” for Thursday and Friday, but at least it spells a slow recovery and relief.

A cold front moves through over the weekend, bringing in even better chances for rain. Scattered storms and showers will start to pick up on Saturday and last into Sunday. Temperatures will fall from the upper 80s to the lower 80s over the weekend.

Going into the first week of July, and Red, White, & Boom!, temperatures still manage to hold onto the mid 80s. As the forecast stands now, it looks like we still have a chance to see those traditional afternoon summertime storms and showers for the July 4th holiday.

-Joe