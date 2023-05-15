QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 53

Tuesday: Sct’d rain showers, high 65

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Friday: PM rain & storms, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the workweek off on a fairly nice note. A few sprinkles stream through this morning, but clear up pretty early on. We’ll then see decreasing clouds into the afternoon, and highs top out in the middle 70s in Columbus.

For Tuesday, a few showers move in from the south, starting during the morning. Expect scattered rain showers continuing at times through Tuesday evening. This is as a low pressure system moves through Kentucky. The majority of that rain looks to stick along and south of I-70, with only a few light showers working northward. Highs drop back to the upper 60s.

That shower activity clears up, then we’re looking at drier conditions going into Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs topping out in the middle 60s, keeping us about 10 degrees below average for this point in the year.

Dry and sunny conditions continue into Thursday, and temperatures warm into the low to middle 70s.

Changes arrive to end the workweek and start the weekend. We’ll be keeping an eye on the timing of a cold front looking to move in Friday evening into Saturday. Timing of this front will decide arrival of showers and thunderstorms through this point, but do expect some showers later Friday and through at least part of Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s Friday, and near 70 Saturday.

-McKenna