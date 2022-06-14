QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing clouds, hot, humid, high 93 (feels like 107)

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 76

Wednesday: Hot & steamy, high 96 (feels like 106)

Thursday: PM rain & storms, hot, high 93 (feels like 100)

Friday: Clearing, little milder, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

We had a very active evening and overnight in the way of weather, with a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, a few tornado warnings, large hail, and wind gusts up near hurricane-force around 74 miles per hour. This morning, thousands of people are waking up without power on the heels of these storms, which is not an ideal setup for the forecast today. While those showers and storms have exited our forecast area, we’ve now got excessive heat warnings to deal with.

We’re looking at the hottest days so far this year as we head today through Thursday. Daytime highs today will be in the low to mid 90s, but when you factor in the high humidity, it will feel more like 105-110 degrees today. We’ll see a very similar story on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps soaring up above 100 degrees.

As we head into Thursday, temps drop back into the low 90s, but our feels like temps will still be right near 100. The difference on Thursday, however, is a cold front will be approaching our area, which will bring our next round of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. That cold front will eventually provide us with some relief from the heat, with lowering humidity, and highs in the middle 80s Friday.

Even more relief arrives for the weekend, with sunshine, dry conditions, and highs in the middle to upper 70s for your Father’s Day weekend.

-McKenna