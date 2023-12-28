Hang on to the umbrella, as we deal with another round of light rain, drizzle and patchy fog.

We’ve enjoyed an unseasonably mild holiday period, which has been favorable for travel, despite occasional periods of rain.

A broad upper-level storm will hang around through the end of the week. Moisture will continue to pivot around the system in the form of scattered light showers, along with patchy fog. Temperatures will gradually cool down in the next few days.

The low-pressure area will sag to the southeast on Friday, bringing one more round of showers and flurries, lingering into early Saturday, with a chilly northwest wind. Some clearing will take place later on Saturday, with little temperature change through New Year’s Day.

A cold front will arrive on New Year’s Day, bringing a chance for showers, mixed with snow flurries.

Forecast

Thursday: Light rain/drizzle, fog. High 47

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, cooler, shower possible. Low 34

Friday: Cloudy, chilly scattered snow/rain showers. High 40

Saturday: Early flurry/sprinkle, late clearing. High 41 (33)

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 42 (33)

New Year’s Day: Cloudy, few rain/snow showers. High 37 (31)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 39 (27)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 40 (25)