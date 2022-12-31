Periods of rain accompanied a disturbance moving northeast along a frontal boundary that has moved through central Ohio, allowing for partial clearing.

Temperatures will fall from the low 50s to the mid-40s this evening and settle in the low 40s for New Year’s Eve, with a wind shift to the northwest. New Year’s Day will be dry, with clouds lingering and temperatures on the mild side (low 50s).

Monday will begin with a few peeks of sun, but clouds will thicken ahead of the next system coming out of the central Plains that will bring rain Monday night and Tuesday, when temperatures again reach the mid-60s.

Showers will linger on Wednesday behind a cold front, with seasonably chilly weather later next week.

FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of rain, tapering off. High 54

New Year’s Eve: Drizzle early, cooler. Low 40

New Year’s Day: Mainly cloudy. High 54

Monday: Generally cloudy. High 57 (47)

Tuesday: Rain, breezy. High 64 (53)

Wednesday: Clouds linger, few showers. High 55 (50)

Thursday: Cloudy, chilly, rain/snow shower. High 40 (34)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (28)