Damp morning, dry afternoon, dip in the temperature coming

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Morning showers, cloudy midday then gradual clearing. High 46

Tonight: Mainly clear, brisk and cold. Low 27

Saturday: Snow showers through mid-morning, changing to rain. High 44

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. 45(32)

Monday: Partly cloudy. 52(33)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Some early temps are around 50 this morning but during the day it will be in the low to mid-40s. So the high is being set early but the daytime high will be in the mid-40s. Rain showers will taper off during the rush hour. Skies will stay cloudy through part of the midday, then gradual we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear and quite cold. Tomorrow mornings low will be around 27. There is a chance of snow flurries to start our Saturday, but it will turn to scattered rain showers mid-morning with highs in the mid-40s.



Skies will clear Sunday with highs again in the mid-40s. Monday will be sunny and there will be a chance of more showers moving into the area on Tuesday and showers likely Wednesday morning. It will be breezy all day.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cool. Morning loes in the low to mid-30s and the high will be in the upper-40s.

Have A Great Weekend!

-Bob