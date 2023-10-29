A southwesterly flow of mild air around high pressure along the Southeast coast gave way to chilly and damp conditions to start the weekend.

A cold front moved southeast across the state, shifting winds to the north, and ushering in damp and cooler air. The weather will feature some drizzle and readings in the low 50s through this evening, as a wave of low pressure slides northeast along the boundary.

A second wave of rain will develop early tonight and linger into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by daybreak, then hold nearly steady throughout the day, with a chilly northwesterly wind and mainly cloudy skies.

Drier air will bring some sunshine on Tuesday, but the morning will be quite cold with a hard freeze (upper 20s). Clouds will return later in the day, as a disturbance brings some lake-enhanced moisture, which will include light rain and snow showers for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

Sunshine will return midweek, with the cold slowly moderating toward the weekend, though mornings will be frosty.

Forecast

Sunday: Showers, cooler. High 55

Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 43

Monday: Morning showers, breezy, chilly. High 46

Tuesday: Clearing, cold, clouds later, sprinkle/flurry. High 44 (28)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 45 (27)

Thursday: Sunny. High 50 (26)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 55 (31)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 59 (34)