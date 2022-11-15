QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Light showers early, few wet flakes too, low 35

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, late showers, wet snow showers, high 39

Thursday: Cloudy, cold breeze, high 37

Friday: Cloudy, cold, breezy, high 30

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a pretty chilly, raw day today, with light showers, some wet mixed precip as well, and highs well below normal only in the upper 30s. The good news, we should not drop much in temps tonight with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s. Light rain showers will remain in the forecast through midnight tonight as temps should remain above a few degrees above freezing.

Wednesday expect mainly cloudy skies, with another weak disturbance shifting into our area late. This will bring a few showers, and some light snow showers mainly north of I-70 with minor accumulations on grassy surfaces in our northern counties ahead of midnight Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will top in the upper 30s.

Thursday we start to watch one system depart, and another low swinging through the Great Lakes. This will drop a mainly dry cold front into our area by Friday morning, and this will reinforce the very cold airmass that will be in place for the weekend. Highs on Thursday will barely reach into the upper 30s with cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze.

Friday will be much colder as temps will start in the middle 20s and will only climb to around 30 with a bit of a breeze. It will be our first true winter-like day of the season, as chills will only get into the 20s at best during the day.

Friday night skies will start to clear, and this will allow temps to plunge down to 20 in the city and into the teens outside of town. Saturday will be a brighter, but chilly day as temps will approach freezing in the afternoon. As high pressure builds in, we will see a lot more sunshine through the weekend, but its a cold high.

Sunday temps will start in the mid to upper teens, and climb to the middle 30s during the day with sunshine. Monday will be a cold day as well with low to upper teens spread across the area to start, and highs reaching into the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine.

The high will shift to the east on Tuesday, and will be to our southeast, meaning we will see a warmer airmass attempting to return. It will start off chilly in the 20s, but climb to the middle 40s, still a bit below normal, but it will feel like spring after this chill over the next 6 days.

-Dave