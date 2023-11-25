High pressure will settle in over the region, bringing dry and chilly weather. Afternoon temperatures will lowly climb into the seasonal low 40s, along with some sunshine filtered by high clouds.

Clouds will build in through the evening and overnight ahead of a storm in the southern Plains, which will bring wintry travel conditions from Kansas to Iowa, spreading to cities such as Kansas City, Chicago and Detroit, with rain from the southern Plains across the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

Rain will develop Sunday afternoon in central and northern Ohio, likely mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight, as colder air and gusty winds develop in the wake of low pressure over the Great Lakes. Little or no accumulation is expected.

The beginning of the week will bring a taste of winter, with highs in the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday and morning readings in the 20s, as a cold Canadian high-pressure system drops southeast. Moderation will occur later in the week, along with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 42

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 31

Sunday: Showers p.m., wintry mix at night. High 46

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, blustery, cold. High 35 (30)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 34 (22)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41 (23)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (27)

Friday: Showers. High 47 (29)