Crisp spring pattern with patchy frost

High pressure will build down from Canada, providing bright sunshine after a frosty morning. Temperatures dipped to freezing in many portions of northern and eastern Ohio.

An upper-level system will pass south of the Buckeye State, with some high clouds over the southern counties this afternoon.

Sunshine and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend, with a gradual warmup. This weekend the high will shift east of the Ohio Valley by the weekend, bringing a return flow of milder air and seasonable weather.

A disturbance will bring a few showers Monday and Tuesday, our next chance for rain.

  • Wednesday: Bright sun,. High 61
  • Tonight: Clear, chilly, patchy frost. Low 36
  • Thursday: Sunny. High 65
  • Friday: Partly cloudy. High 67 (43)
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 70 (45)
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 69 (48)
  • Monday: Showers, breezy. High 70 (56)
  • Tuesday: Showers. High 68 (57)

