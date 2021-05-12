Crisp spring pattern with patchy frost

High pressure will build down from Canada, providing bright sunshine after a frosty morning. Temperatures dipped to freezing in many portions of northern and eastern Ohio.

An upper-level system will pass south of the Buckeye State, with some high clouds over the southern counties this afternoon.

Sunshine and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend, with a gradual warmup. This weekend the high will shift east of the Ohio Valley by the weekend, bringing a return flow of milder air and seasonable weather.

A disturbance will bring a few showers Monday and Tuesday, our next chance for rain.

Forecast