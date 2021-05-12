Crisp spring pattern with patchy frost

High pressure will build down from Canada, providing bright sunshine after a frosty morning. Temperatures dipped to freezing in many portions of northern and eastern Ohio.
An upper-level system will pass south of the Buckeye State, with some high clouds over the southern counties this afternoon.
Sunshine and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend, with a gradual warmup. This weekend the high will shift east of the Ohio Valley by the weekend, bringing a return flow of milder air and seasonable weather.
A disturbance will bring a few showers Monday and Tuesday, our next chance for rain.
Forecast
- Wednesday: Bright sun,. High 61
- Tonight: Clear, chilly, patchy frost. Low 36
- Thursday: Sunny. High 65
- Friday: Partly cloudy. High 67 (43)
- Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 70 (45)
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 69 (48)
- Monday: Showers, breezy. High 70 (56)
- Tuesday: Showers. High 68 (57)