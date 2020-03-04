Crisp night ahead, winter still has something for us this week too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, winds relax, low 28

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 52

Friday: Light AM mix, mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, high 39

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It turned out to be a fair day today with sunshine mixed with clouds and a few very light showers in our area. We will continue to see clearing skies through the rest of the evening tonight with lows falling quickly to near freezing by midnight.

Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies, about normal for this time of the year. As we head into the day on Thursday we will see the winds pick up a bit with partly cloudy skies. Temps will push into the middle 40s by lunch, and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Friday early we will see clouds increase quickly with light precip. starting by morning with some scattered snow showers and rain showers mixed. Because of warm surface temps and above freezing temps, I think most roads will just be wet for the morning commute on Friday.

Friday will be a rather crummy day with highs only in the upper 30s and fairly cold weather. We will see temps feeling like they are in the 20s most of the day due to the winds. Skies will start to clear Friday evening with lows dropping into the lower 20s overnight.

The weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and closer to 60 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will return on Monday with rain showers late and highs near 60.

Tuesday a cold front will push through with highs in the lower to middle 50s with rain showers. Wednesday the front will push south with light showers possible and highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave