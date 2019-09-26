Crisp night ahead, followed by roaring heat into October

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, light winds, low 51

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 82

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-up, high 84

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 85

Monday: Clearing skies, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very nice afternoon with a breeze drying things out and allowing temps to climb to the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Tonight the winds will relax and become light to calm as temps fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will be another beautiful day, after a seasonal start, we will see numbers surge almost 30 degrees into the upper 70s to lower 80s with ample sunshine. Friday night will not be cool as clouds return, and temps only fall into the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have a weak frontal boundary sagging into the area as temps will climb into the lower to middle 80s. I think with added clouds and the boundary nearby, we could squeeze out an isolated shower on Saturday.

The front will begin to lift back north for Sunday, keeping a fair amount of clouds around, but highs will be quite warm in the middle 80s. Monday will have even more sunshine and temps well above normal for the close of September in the upper 80s.

Tuesday to start off October should put us into record territory, with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies. We should be able to tie or maybe set another record on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night and into Thursday a stronger cold front will arrive, and this could have actual Fall-like impacts on our forecast by next weekend.

-Dave