High pressure will build across the Ohio Valley, bringing brilliant sunshine. Afternoon readings will be in the seasonable mid-50s. Tonight will be chilly, as morning readings start off near freezing.

The week ahead looks to be pleasant, with chilly mornings and a slightly milder afternoon conditions, under mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front will reinforce the cool pattern on Tuesday, with another high-pressure area setting in for the midweek.

Clouds will arrive on Thursday ahead of a southern system. The best opportunity for rain will come on Friday with a northern storm system and cold front.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 54

Clear, frosty. Low 32

Monday: Sunny, little mild: High 60

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High 56 (32)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 61 (33)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (38)

Friday: Showers, breezy. High 59 (48)

Saturday: Clearing, seasonable. High 54 (40)

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 53 (35)