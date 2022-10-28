In the wake of a cold front Wednesday that ended a string of four straight days in the 70s, temperatures are back on chilly side to wrap up the last week of October.

Morning clouds have thinned out, giving way to sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low 60s, which is exactly normal. A few patchy clouds will linger into the overnight, as readings dip into the upper 30s.

High pressure will move east across the Great Lakes, with a dry northeasterly flow, meaning another great Football Friday Nite. The wind will shift to a southerly direction on Saturday, as the fair-weather system drifts farther east. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the seasonal mid-60s.

A developing storm in the Southern Plains will tap Gulf moisture over the weekend, spreading rain northward on Sunday. Showers will arrive toward evening and linger on Monday. Temperatures will continue to top out in the low to mid-60s early next week, warming to near 70 by midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny. High 62

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 39

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later. High 68 (48)

Monday: Showers. High 63 (55)

Tuesday: Clearing. High 66 (50)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 68 (47)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69 (46)