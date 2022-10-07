Blustery and unseasonably cool weather arrived behind a cold front that crossed the state early this morning, accompanied by lingering cloudiness. The clouds will break this afternoon, before general clearing sets in this evening. Temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, hovering in the mid- to upper 50s.

A frost advisory and freeze warning are in effect late tonight, with readings tumbling into the low to mid-30s in most areas.

This is a good time to cover or bring in any tender plants during the evening hours, though be sure to uncover them when the sun is out tomorrow morning.

Skies will be sunny through the weekend, as Canadian high pressure builds in across the region. Temperatures in East Lansing Saturday afternoon for the OSU-Michigan State game will be in the mid-50s, under sunny skies, with a 4 p.m. kickoff.

The weather will gradually moderate to seasonal levels next week, under mostly sunny skies, as winds turn southerly. The warmest weather will occur on Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front and low pressure crossing the northern Great Lakes. Rain is likely Thursday, followed by even colder weather next weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, much cooler. High 57

Tonight: Clearing, diminishing wind, areas of frost. Low 36

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 56

Sunday: Sunny. High 64 (36)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 69 (41)

Tuesday: Mild sunshine. High 71 (44)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 74 (51)

Thursday: Showers. High 65 (56)