Crisp fall weekend, milder Sunday

Showers along a weak cold front became more scattered through the afternoon, with only a few sprinkles in central Ohio.

Clouds will break later, bringing late day sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 60s. The weather should be dry and partly cloudy for the Ohio State game, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and a temperature in the low 60s. A breeze from the west-southwest will average 10-15 mph.

We should see lots of sunshine Sunday and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s, as high pressure builds in and becomes established in the Southeastern states. A clockwise flow will bring warm sunshine Monday.

A weak frontal boundary will add some cloudiness Monday evening into Tuesday, with a cooling trend, as high temperatures slip back to the seasonable low 70s.

Forecast