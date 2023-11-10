A southern disturbance was responsible for some cloud cover, with rain confined to areas near and south of the Ohio River. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon, with seasonable readings in the upper 50s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly for Football Friday Nite, with temperatures falling into the 40s, and down to freezing by daybreak.

High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley from the Upper Midwest over the weekend, accompanied by plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool weather, with highs in the low 50s and frosty mornings.

Expect chilly conditions (40s falling into the upper 30s) for the Buckeyes game Saturday evening and the Crew game Sunday evening (Game 3 of the Major League Soccer playoffs).

Next week looks to be pleasant, with abundant sunshine until the end of the week and seasonable afternoons in the upper 50s.

Forecast

Friday: Early clouds, some sun. High 59

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 49 (33)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 52 (32)

Monday: Sunny: High 57 (34)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (36)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 58 (34)