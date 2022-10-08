Skies will be sunny through the weekend, as high pressure builds in across the region. Temperatures in East Lansing for the OSU-Michigan State game will be in the mid-50s, similar to the weather in central Ohio.

Frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight. After a chilly start, the weather will be delightful again on Sunday, with a slight warming trend, as high temperatures climb back into the low 60s.

The weather will gradually moderate to seasonal levels early next week, under mostly sunny skies, as winds turn southerly and high pressure shifts east. The warmest weather will occur on Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front and low pressure crossing the northern Great Lakes. Rain is likely Thursday, followed by colder weather next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 56

Tonight: Clear, cold, patchy frost. Low 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 63 (36)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 69 (46)

Tuesday: Sun, high clouds, mild. High 74 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 76 (52)

Thursday: Showers. High 65 (57)

Friday: Clearing, crisp. High 59 (45)