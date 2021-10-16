A strong cold front crossed Ohio early in the day, ushering in the coolest weather of the season so far. After two weeks of summer warmth and unusually high humidity for October in recent days, fall weather has returned to Ohio.

A strong northwesterly flow will hold readings to the upper 50s, with periods of clouds and sun. Skies will clear overnight and expect a chilly Sunday morning in the low 40s for the start of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & 1/2 Marathon at North Bank Park. Afternoon readings will top out a in the low 60s, several degrees below normal.

Crisp conditions and plenty of sunshine will prevail most of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front will bring a few showers Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, windy, cooler. High 59

Tonight: Fair, chilly. Low 43

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 63

Monday: Sunny. High 68 (44)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 71 (46)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 73 (49)

Thursday: Clouds, showers. High 69 (53)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 61 (49)