The weather will look and feel like September for a few more days, before summer heat returns this weekend. Skies will remain mainly sunny.

We enjoyed a refreshing northeast breeze, with temperatures in the pleasant mid-70s. Tonight will be comfortably cool again, illuminated by the nearly full moon. Morning lows will dip into the low 50s, with upper 40s in places.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes during the next couple of days, providing ample sunshine and a refreshingly cool flow of dry air. Highs in stay in the mid- to 70s on Thursday, rebounding into the 80s over the holiday weekend.

Some places will touch 90 degrees on Sunday, as the humidity slowly rises west of retreating high pressure in a southerly flow. The heat will continue well into next week, with highs in the low 90s and morning readings in the mid- to upper 60s.

The next chance for rain will not come until later on Wednesday, when a cold front that will take the edge off the warmth by the end of the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 75

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 54

Friday: Sunny. High 81

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 87 (59)

Sunday: Sunny. High 90 (65)

Labor Day: Sunny, hot. High 92 (67)

Tuesday: Heat continues, sticky. High 94 (68)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High 93 (69)