We are enjoying a perfect fall pattern featuring sunshine, mild afternoons following chilly mornings in the upper 30s and low 40s. High pressure will continue to provide plenty of sunshine, with highs nudging up into the pleasant low 70s this afternoon. A few high clouds will arrive later in the day.

Wednesday will be the mildest day of the week, as readings climb toward the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase Wednesday evening, with showers overnight and Thursday ahead of a cold front. Another surge of chilly autumn air will arrive in time for the weekend, with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 71 Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 73

Thursday: Clouds, showers. High 69 (56)

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High 59 (50)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 60 (45)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 61 (43)