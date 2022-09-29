A broad disturbance over the lower Great Lakes will slowly lift northeast, maintaining an unseasonably cool northwesterly flow over region, with few afternoon clouds.

High pressure will nudge eastward over the Great Lakes to the Northeast on Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend. Morning lows will dip into the lower 40s, and afternoon readings will reach the pleasant upper 60s.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will lift northward after a second landfall in South Carolina near Hilton Head Island late Friday. Clouds will increase over the Ohio Valley Friday night, with an envelope of rain brushing the southeastern half of the state Saturday morning, depending on the eventual track of the remnant low, before it shifts northeast away from the Upper Ohio Valley.

Clouds will linger Sunday, with drier conditions.

Forecast

Thursday: Sun, patchy clouds, cool. High 66

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 45

Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds later, mild. High 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers east. High 67 (52)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 79 (52)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 66 (53)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 68 (50)