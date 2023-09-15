Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

A cool northeasterly flow around high pressure over the region will continue to bring true fall weather. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s.

Clear conditions tonight and light winds will be ideal for Football Friday Nite and allow morning readings to dip into the upper 40s for the third morning in a row.

The weather will moderate on Saturday, on Game Day as readings climb into the seasonal upper 70s. Clouds will gradually increase toward evening, but otherwise another perfect weekend for football.

A cold front on Sunday will bring a few rain showers, followed by a return to pleasant weather next week.

Forecast

  • Friday: Sunny. High 74
  • Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 49
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79
  • Sunday: Few showers. High 75 (57)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (54)
  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 77 (53)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (54
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (62)