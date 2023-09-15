A cool northeasterly flow around high pressure over the region will continue to bring true fall weather. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s.
Clear conditions tonight and light winds will be ideal for Football Friday Nite and allow morning readings to dip into the upper 40s for the third morning in a row.
The weather will moderate on Saturday, on Game Day as readings climb into the seasonal upper 70s. Clouds will gradually increase toward evening, but otherwise another perfect weekend for football.
A cold front on Sunday will bring a few rain showers, followed by a return to pleasant weather next week.
Forecast
- Friday: Sunny. High 74
- Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 49
- Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79
- Sunday: Few showers. High 75 (57)
- Monday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (54)
- Tuesday: Sunny. High 77 (53)
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (54
- Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (62)