A cool northeasterly flow around high pressure over the region will continue to bring true fall weather. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s.

Clear conditions tonight and light winds will be ideal for Football Friday Nite and allow morning readings to dip into the upper 40s for the third morning in a row.

The weather will moderate on Saturday, on Game Day as readings climb into the seasonal upper 70s. Clouds will gradually increase toward evening, but otherwise another perfect weekend for football.

A cold front on Sunday will bring a few rain showers, followed by a return to pleasant weather next week.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 74

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79

Sunday: Few showers. High 75 (57)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (54)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 77 (53)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (54

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (62)