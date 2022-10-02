Sunshine mixed with passing clouds, along with breezy conditions, will persist in the wake of the remnants of Ian in the Mid-Atlantic states drifting east. High pressure building down from Canada will contribute to a brisk northeasterly wind and some lake moisture in the form of puffy clouds.

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 60s the next few afternoons, cooling off quickly at night, with morning lows in the low to mid-40s.

There will be a gradual warmup midweek to the low 70s, under mostly sunny skies, as high pressure shifts east and winds become southerly ahead of cold front crossing the Midwest. A few showers could develop late Thursday, followed by a blast of chilly air, with sprinkles, on Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cool. High 67

Tonight: Few clouds, chilly. Low 43

Monday: Sunny. High 67 (44)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 68 (43)

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High 71 (43)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, shower late. High 74 (47)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, sprinkles. High 55 (48)

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 54 (38)