Couple of fronts bring mid-week storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms early, showers later, low 66

Wednesday: Sct’d storms, mild day, high 85

Thursday: Sunshine early, storms later, high 86

Friday: Clearing skies, much cooler, high 81

Saturday: Cool start, tons of sunshine, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We are watching as showers and storms are moving through our area this evening. The best chances of storms will be before midnight, and then chances of showers will fade overnight with lows near normal in the middle 60s.

On Wednesday we will have isolated showers and a few pop-up storms possible early, and then better chances of storms in the afternoon with a weak frontal boundary pushing through. Behind the front, things will dry out for a bit with a northwesterly flow behind the front.

Highs on Wednesday will hit normal in the mid 80s, and will only drop to the mid 60s on Wednesday night. Thursday will start off nice like the last few days, and then go downhill late as a secondary front dives south.

This front will bring some late day storms, with evening storms expected as well, then drying air late. Highs will reach into the middle 80s on Thursday and then drop to the lower 60s Friday morning.

After that, drier, cooler, and sunnier weather is expected. Friday with lots of sunshine will hit 81. We will drop into the middle to upper 50s on Saturday morning, and hit the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Sunday will be nice with temps in the low 60s early, and climb to the middle 80s in the afternoon. Monday will remain mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see a chance of storms returning late with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave