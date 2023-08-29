QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Seasonable sunshine, high 81

Tonight: Very stray shower, low 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 74

Thursday: Breezy sunshine, high 77

Friday: Clear sky, high 83

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

We’ve got another day of sunny skies in store for Central Ohio! Temperatures will still be slightly cooler as we struggle to push above 80 degrees. However, cooler weather is about to settle in for the next few days.

A relatively dry cold front will be set up to our north Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. As it sinks down to the south, much cooler air will follow in behind it. A few stray showers are likely to follow along the main line of this front, but hardly any of them will make it to Central Ohio. With that said, one or two could still creep into our northeastern counties Tuesday night.

Temperatures will struggle to get much warmer for the middle of the week. We’re in the mid 70s on Wednesday and the upper 70s on Thursday. Skies will at least manage to stay on the clear side through the rest of the work week.

The Super Blue Moon makes an appearance in Central Ohio on Wednesday night. The peak will be shortly after sundown and skies should be mostly clear. While a Blue Moon happens every 2-3 years, a Super Blue Moon is a lot rarer. So, don’t miss it!

As we start the new month, the heat is back on! Over the weekend, we’re pushing back up to the upper 80s. Temperatures are trending to land in the lower 90s for the start of next week. Skies still remain dry and clear through the first couple days of September.

-Joe