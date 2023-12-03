QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 36

Monday: More clouds, high 44

Tuesday: On/off rain, high 41

Wednesday: Drier, cloudy, high 39

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday evening!

Weather has mostly been on repeat for the end of the weekend. Skies remained cloudy with a bit of rain in our skies. Temperatures remained fairly mild and seasonable for this time of year. However, as we go into the next couple of days, temperatures will start dropping.

We’re drying out going into Monday, but still remaining fairly cloudy. A relatively not-well-defined cold front moved through on Sunday and the cold air will settle in for the first half of the week. We’re in the mid to lower 40s for Monday and Tuesday, but falling to the upper 30s for Wednesday.

Skies remain mostly dry in the week ahead. Tuesday sees a return of rain, and even the possibility for a wintry mix, before we dry out by the second half of the week.

Temperatures begin to warm up closer to next weekend. We’re in the upper 40s for Thursday and in the mid to lower 50s for Friday and the rest of the weekend. Rain does make a return in time for next weekend with chances of scattered showers picking up Saturday into Sunday.

-Joe