QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, windy, high 46

Tonight: Mainly clear, patchy frost, low 25

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, high 41

Thursday: Sunny, mild, high 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 48

Saturday: More clouds, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Blue and sunny skies have settled into Central Ohio as we go through the rest of the work week. However, a cold front is on the way that will offer some changes for the next few days.

Sunshine will stay steady through the majority of Tuesday, save for a few clouds here and there. Temperatures will climb to the mid 40s, but will feel cooler. A steady wind chill will be here for most of the day, bringing our “feels-like” numbers down to the 30s.

Going into Wednesday, a cold front will slide through Central Ohio. The good news is that we won’t see any weather, or even any clouds, when that happens. Temperatures will drop as the cooler air follows with numbers only reaching the lower 40s on Wednesday.

The rest of the work week will start to see a recovery in our numbers. We’re back in the mid 40s on Thursday and the upper 40s on Friday with sunny skies. The weekend stays on the mild side in the upper 40s and even lower 50s, but clouds will fill back into our skies. We remain dry going into the start of next week.

-Joe