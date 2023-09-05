QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, low 70

Wednesday: Scattered PM storms, high 88

Thursday: Spotty T-showers, high 81

Friday: Isolated shower, high 78

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

The heat & humidity is still stuck in Central Ohio! “Feels-like” temperatures are well into the 90s for Tuesday evening. But, as we go through the rest of the week, we will start to feel a lot more like Fall.

Stray showers and storms start to pick up later in the day on Wednesday. A cold front building out of the west will move in as the day goes on. There is a 1/5 risk for potential severe weather on Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will still be on the higher side, but we only make it to the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Rain and storms pick up overnight into Thursday. We still see a little bit of wet weather left over on Thursday and even an isolated shower last into Friday. As rain chances drop, temperatures will drop as well. We’re falling through the 80s in the middle of the week to the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Great weather is in store for Ohio State’s home opener against Youngstown State. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with a good mixture of sunshine and clouds. The air will feel fairly comfortable as humidity stays on the lower side. We keep that trend going into the following week!

-Joe