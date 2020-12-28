Cooling down for the start of the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Warm start followed by clearing showers and falling temps.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 22

Tuesday: Chilly Sunshine. High 32

Wednesday: Clouds return, rain late. High 46

New Year’s Eve: Rainy and mild. High 44

New Year’s Day: Mild Showers. High 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

As a cold front pushes to the east, it’s going to leave behind a few morning showers and a breezy wind followed by clouds and falling temperatures.

Early risers will be in for a treat since showers are wrapping up behind a cold front, and temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s. However, as winds start to shift to the west this morning and then northwest later this afternoon, colder air will result in temperatures falling to the upper 30s by sunrise, then staying steady in the mid 30s through the afternoon.

As high pressure moves in Tuesday, clouds will start to clear and the wind will relax. Even with the addition of sunshine, it’s going to be a cold day. Early morning lows will start off in the 20s, then only climb up near freezing.

Much warmer temperatures are in store for the second half of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will climb to the mid 40s, then top off in the 50s for the first day of 2021.

These warmer temperatures though will be paired with rain showers. These showers will start Wednesday evening, then continue through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day thanks to a system first pushing a warm front through the area, then a cold front as we head toward the weekend. Behind this front, we will see much chillier air in place.

Have a great day!

-Liz