Cooler weekend, some sunshine return to central Ohio

Low pressure tracking across the northern Great Lakes and a trailing cold front brought the first rain to central Ohio since the end of February. The moisture has shifted well south of Ohio, resulting in clearing skies and a few high clouds, along with pleasantly mild temperatures and light winds to start the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable, with highs near 50 degrees and cool mornings in the low to mid-30s, with some sunshine.

Dry weather will prevail through Sunday under an area of high pressure, although clouds will increase Saturday night. Some light rain will brush southwestern Ohio early Sunday, when a wave moves along the old frontal boundary south of the Ohio River.

Rain will overspread Ohio on Monday as low pressure in the Southwest moves into the Central states. Showers will linger into Tuesday.

Forecast