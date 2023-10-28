A southwesterly flow of mild air around high pressure along the Southeast coast gave way to chilly and damp conditions. A cold front moved southeast across the state, shifting winds to the north and ushering in damp and cooler air.

The weather this evening will be drier for outdoor plans, with breaks in the overcast and readings in the mid-to-upper 50s.

A cold front will stall near the Ohio River. Wet weather returns later tonight and Sunday, as low pressure tracks along a frontal boundary.

Showers will taper off early Monday, with breezy and chilly weather. The cold front will be forced south by a brisk northwesterly flow of chilly Canadian air and high pressure. Temperatures early next week will hover in the 40s during the afternoon, with a mix of clouds and sun.

Expect hard freezes each morning, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, and bright, sunny days through the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 59

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain after midnight. Low 51

Sunday: Periods of rain, few rumbles. High 56

Monday: Morning showers, breezy, chilly. High 47 (43)

Tuesday: Clearing, cold. High 44 (28)

Wednesday: Sunny, crisp. High 45 (27)

Thursday: Sunny. High 50 (26)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 55 (31)