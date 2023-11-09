Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes dropped a cold front through Ohio earlier in the day, bringing spotty showers and a return to more seasonable weather, after a balmy high of 73 degrees on Wednesday (normal is 56).

Skies will gradually turn partly sunny as the overcast thins, with a chilly northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will slowly rise to the mid-50s.

A southern disturbance will develop along the frontal boundary south of the Ohio River tonight, bringing some cloudiness northward, but rain will be confined to areas near and south of the Ohio River.

High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley over the weekend, accompanied by plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool weather, with highs in the low 50s and frosty mornings.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds mixing with sun, cooler. High 56

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 43

Friday: Early clouds, some sun. High 56

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 50 (32)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (33)

Monday: Sunny: High 57 (33)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (36)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 58 (34)