A cold front has pushed east of the region, bringing an end to a stretch of unseasonably warm and sticky weather.

Clouds linger behind the front, along with spotty light showers. Afternoon temperatures will be limited to the mid-70s over the next several days. Morning lows will cool down to the upper 50s and low 60s.

A persistent upper-air low-pressure area over the Great Lakes will trigger a few showers, mainly over eastern Ohio. A disturbance moving north along a stalled front east of the Appalachians will bring a few periods of light rain in the eastern part of the state on Sunday.

More sunshine is expected on Monday, allowing readings to move back up to 80 degrees.

Showers are likely later on Tuesday into Wednesday with the next frontal system that will reinforce the cool early pattern.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, stray shower. High 75

Tonight: Clouds linger. Low 62

Saturday: Some sun, patchy clouds. High 77

Sunday: Cloudy, showers east. High 77 (61)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 79 (59)

Tuesday: Clouds return, shower possible. High 76 (60)

Wednesday: Showers early. High 73 (60)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 74 (54)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 76 (57)