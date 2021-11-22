QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly, low 23

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 41

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 50

Thursday: On/off rain showers, high 47

Friday: Partly sunny, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a beautiful looking, but chilly day today with highs near 40 in the afternoon (low 40s for the high around midnight this morning). We will see clear skies, with light winds overnight, lows will drop to around 20 to the lower 20s with wind chills in the upper teens.

Tuesday will be another beautiful looking, but cool day with highs in the lower 40s. I expect to see sunshine early on Wednesday, but clouds returning later in the day with temps into the upper 40s to near 50. Rain showers will approach the state by Thursday morning, with on and off rain showers expected on Thursday with highs still in the upper 40s.

The front will push through our area, with trailing clouds and a cold northwest flow expected around the system for Friday. Temps will only top in the middle 30s on Friday, with some sunshine later in the day. On Saturday we should see clearing skies, but still cool conditions with highs in the lower 40s.

We will push into the lower 40s again on Sunday with more sunshine. Clouds will increase a bit for Monday with highs still below normal in the lower 40s.

-Dave