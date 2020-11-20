Cooler weather this weekend with rain returning to the area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles mainly south later, low 44

Saturday: Cloudy skies, few stray sprinkles south early, high 50

Sunday: Rainy day, few wet snowflakes mixed in north, high 49

Monday: Clearing skies, high 47

Tuesday: Clouds increasing, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been another mild day with highs back into the lower 60s. Tonight a weak frontal boundary will sag south overnight and will provide a weak focal point for showers in the south. More importantly it will bring a light wind shift to the north, and cooler air.

Lows tonight will remain above normal in the lower to middle 40s. The problem will come on Saturday as the north wind will keep temps in check and they will only rise a few degrees into the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday with a few early sprinkles south.

Saturday night we will watch as that boundary starts to lift north a bit, and moisture starts to move into our area. Most of it will be cold rain showers. There is a fair chance that in the north, closer to the US-30 corridor and north we could see some wet snow showers mixed in during the early to mid morning.

Sunday will be a wet day as a low moves up and eventually will move east, but it will make for a wet day on Sunday with rain on and off through the day. Temps on Sunday will struggle back to near 50 because of clouds and rain.

Monday we will see clearing skies and highs in the upper 40s, which is close to normal. We will see clouds increase on Tuesday with highs again in the upper 40s. A few showers are possible by Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday for the traditional big travel day before Thanksgiving, we will have rain coming back into the area with highs in the middle 50s. Showers will continue into early Thursday with highs in the middle 50s on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Friday will see drier air moving in with partly cloudy skies, and highs slightly above normal in the lower 50s.

-Dave