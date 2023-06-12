QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 52

Tuesday: PM storms and showers, high 70

Wednesday: Early rain, high 75

Thursday: Some sun, PM storms, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Skies have stayed cooler and relatively dry throughout the rest of Monday. Many of us are struggling to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by this evening. We’ve managed to see a little bit of blue sky as well.

Temperatures stay cooler for Tuesday, also in the low 70s, but skies don’t plan on staying as dry. A low pressure center to our north will bring in chances for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. While we aren’t expecting storms overnight, rain will stay steady into Wednesday morning.

Stray showers are still around to start off Wednesday, but skies will start to dry and clear out throughout the day. Temperatures manage to start warming up as we climb to the mid 70s by the middle of the week.

More storms and showers return for Thursday afternoon, but at least we will finally be back in the lower 80s. Friday looks like the first clear day we see all week long, but it’s short lived as stray showers move in by Saturday.

Storms and showers return by the end of the weekend and the start of the following week. Temperatures still hold onto the lower 80s and upper 70s.

-Joe