Cooler weather, lower humidity provide a nice weekend before showers and muggy weather return

A southwesterly flow of very warm and humid air brought multiple rounds of showers and storms, as temperatures approached 90 degrees the past few days. High humidity fueled the gusty storms ahead of a slow-moving cold front, which has drifted south of the Ohio River behind a northerly flow.

High pressure will settle in to start the weekend, offering sunshine and seasonable temperatures. An upper-level disturbance will move north as the high drifts east Sunday, bringing increasing clouds and a few showers across southern Ohio. As the humidity increases Sunday night and Monday, there will be a renewed chance for showers and storms.

The remnants of a tropical system will provide additional moisture for showers and storms through much of the week before a cold front arrives at the end of the week.

