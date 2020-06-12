Morning showers to start the weekend, sun & cool returning

A much more comfortable air mass has settled in after Wednesday evening’s raucous storms that brought veins of mostly straight-line wind damage across the state. Remarkably, severe thunderstorm and/or tornado warning boxes covered at least a portion of all 88 Ohio counties, including a tiny sliver of Van Vert County in the northwest.

The NWS confirmed weak tornado touchdowns in Ross and Columbiana counties, and winds gusts to 80 mph in Marion that caused pockets of damage. Heavy wind damage caused by a downburst was observed across northwest Columbus east to Worthington.

High pressure moving east from the Plains will bring us a beautiful Friday evening with low humidity. A weak cold front will slip south across the state tonight, adding some clouds and few light showers to the forecast overnight and Saturday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will make it feel rather cool again for June this weekend, which has been a weekend trend in recent weeks. An upper-level low will drift back toward the Great Lakes, keeping us in a northeasterly flow at the surface, which could bring a few showers to southeastern Ohio Sunday evening and Monday.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds slowly increase, cooler. Low 57

Saturday: Early showers, cooler, some clearing. High 71

Sunday: Sun mixing with clouds, High 74 (50)

Monday: Mostly sunny, High 78 (54)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, High 80 (58)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, High 83 (60)

Thursday: Partly sunny, High 84 (63)

Have a great weekend!