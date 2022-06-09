QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 56

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, few showers later, high 76

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated shower possible, high 76

Sunday: Partly cloudy, few pm pop-ups, high 81

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very fall-like day today with temps barely into the lower 70s with a fair amount of clouds, but it has been a dry day. Tonight skies will clear a bit to partly cloudy skies, with temps falling to the lower to middle 50s, a cool night.

Friday expect sunshine early, but clouds increasing by late morning into the afternoon. Expect a few showers later in the afternoon and into the evening/overnight hours. Highs on Friday will still be about 5 off the normal in the middle 70s.

Showers should mostly end for Saturday, but we can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower on Saturday, with mixed clouds and highs again in the middle 70s. Sunday will be a warmer day with a line of showers and storms moving across the northern part of the state into our area. This line should slide east-southeast through the day, so some pop-up storms will be around.

Highs on Sunday will be near normal in the lower 80s. Monday we will warm back into the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies expected in the area. A warmer pattern will set up for most of next work week, with humidity starting to move back in by Tuesday. We will see highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday with muggy conditions making it feel like the lower to middle 90s.

Humidity will also push overnight lows to stay in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. I think a few isolated pop-up storms around on Wednesday with highs around 90 with heat index values in the middle 90s. We will see hot and sticky conditions again on Thursday with highs near 90 and a better chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.

-Dave