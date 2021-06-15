Cooler weather moving into the forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear sky, low 59

Today: Mostly sunny start, few pop-ups late, high 79

Tonight: Clearing, low 53

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Scat’d PM Storms, high 86

Saturday: Chance for showers, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Today we’re watching for another chance for afternoon showers ahead of a much cooler and drier midweek.

This morning, a mostly clear sky and northerly breeze are combining to help bring temperatures down to the upper 50s, which is refreshing and a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Just like yesterday, we’ll start with sunshine, then watch clouds build in through the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Alongside the clouds, there’s also a chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm thought and will top off in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop into the 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Even with a mostly sunny sky, highs will only reach the mid 70s. High pressure will sit right on top of us Thursday morning, which means more dry air and clear sky. Temperatures will again start off in the low to mid 50s, then jump up toward 80 degrees.

Another cold front will move into the area by the end of the week and start of the weekend, brining in the next chance for showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz