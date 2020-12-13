Cooler weather moving in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and a little breezy, low 35-40

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Tonight: Cloudy, slight chance for showers, low 30

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 39

Tuesday: Clouds Increase, high 38

Wednesday: Chance for showers and chilly, high 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a cloudy but mild end to the weekend ahead of much chillier temperatures this week.

Overnight cloud cover has acted like a blanket to keep in some of the heat from yesterday. As a result, lows this morning will only fall down to the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Through the day, clouds will stick around and limit warming. As a result, highs will only top off in the low to mid 40s, which will be much cooler than the last couple of days, but more seasonal.

Tonight into early Monday morning, we’ll keep our eye on an area of low pressure to the south. We’ll be on the far north edge of precip from this system, with most of the moisture staying southeast of I-71. Since temperatures will stay in the 30s, we could pick up a light rain and snow mix. Since we have been so warm the last couple of days and showers will be light, we will see very little accumulation.

These showers will wrap up as we approach daybreak, and then clouds will start to clear out through the day. Despite more sunshine though, temperatures will be chilly and only reach a high in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Clouds will return on Tuesday as another disturbance builds in to the southwest. The best chance for showers with this will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. With early morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 30s, we will see a light rain and snow mix.

Quieter conditions return for the end of the workweek as high pressure moves into the area.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz