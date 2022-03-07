QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sct’d flurries, low 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers southeast, high 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 53

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

After a mild start to the day, and heavy rainfall (again), we are seeing things dry out, and cool off fast this evening, as temps quickly fell into the 40s and will continue to slowly drop into the lower 30s tonight. Expect with a brisk northwest breeze to have a few scattered flurries flying around overnight, but no accumulations expected.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temps running a bit below normal in the lower 40s. We will remain with a good deal of clouds for the midweek, as a system in the south moves up the east coast of the US. This will give us a chance at seeing increased clouds and some light rain showers in our southeastern counties late Wednesday.

Temps on Wednesday will be close to 50 for an afternoon high. Expect temps to push into the lower 50s on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. We will continue to warm into Friday where highs will push into the upper 50s to near 60 with clouds increasing.

This will be ahead of a cold front that will bring in rain overnight Friday and into early Saturday, but as temps plunge, we will see the rain showers shifting to snow showers, which will stick around for at least the first half of what is setting up to be a cold start to the weekend.

Daytime high temps will only be in the upper 20s on Saturday, for sure a good indoors kind of day. We will see some clearing by Saturday night with temps falling into the teens, a good reminder that winter is not over yet. Expect more sunshine on Sunday, but a cold airmass, and a cold breeze that will keep our highs near 40. Sunday is also the shortest day of the year as we shift our clocks ahead an hour on Sunday.

Monday will see clouds increase with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Sunrise on Monday at 745am, and sunset will be at 737pm.

-Dave